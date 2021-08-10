CRAWFORD, Charles

CRAWFORD Sr., Charles B.



58, of Springfield passed away August 6, 2021, at SRMC. He was born on November 5, 1962, in Troy, Ohio. Survivors



include three children, Nikki, Dani and Charles Jr.; six grandchildren, Julianna, Angel, Adrianna, Ana, Adrian, one on the way; and the mother of his children, Angi. He was preceded in death by his mother and grandmother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. You may express



condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



