CRAVER-HAMILTON, Joyce K.



(75) December 10, 2021, the world kissed goodbye to a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Joyce was born Nov 27,1946, in Dayton, Oh, to James and Melvina Craver. She was a graduate of Vandalia Butler Class of 1965. Joyce continued her educational career into her late 60's at Sinclair Community College due to her passion for education; earning a degree and multiple certifications. She was



also a retiree of GM and Sinclair. Joyce was an avid reader,



culinary arts enthusiasts, loved traveling, history, animals, and volunteering. With all of her accomplishments in life, her



family was the one she was most proud of. Joyce is survived in death by her brother James Craver, Children, Lisa Ball, Susan Campbell, and Michael Hamilton. Grandchildren, Celeste, Brandon, Samantha, Andrew, Zarek, Lynzie, and Miley. Great-Grandchildren EmmaLee, Khristofer, Ricquelle, and Esryn. Along with immediate family Joyce loved and was loved by many bonus children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends, and fur babies.



This isn't goodbye but a simple; "I'll see you later"