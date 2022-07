CRANOS, Roger



The memorial service for long-time Yellow Springs resident and Wright-Patterson Air Force Base physicist Roger Cranos, has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 3rd at 2pm at the Glen Helen Vernet Building in Yellow Springs - 405 Corry St Yellow Springs OH 45387. Roger passed away on June 3rd, 2020 but his memorial service was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.