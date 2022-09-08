CRANK, Florence Ilene



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022. Ilene was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 27, 1944, to Mearl Shively and Florence (Potrafke) Shively. She worked at Avon for over 35 years as the palletizer operator. Ilene married the love of her life, Jack Crank, on June 8, 1987, and together they enjoyed their cabin in the Smokey Mountains, their houseboat at Lake Cumberland, winters in Florida, and traveling to various places in Europe. She loved her family more than anything.



Ilene is survived by her son, James Baker; six step-children, Danny (Margie) Crank, Steve (Judi) Crank, David (Charlene) Crank, Jackie (Fred) Tallarigo, Tim (Diana) Crank, and Anita (Randy) Flynn; granddaughter, Marissa (Steven) Tettenhorst; four great-grandchildren, Waylin, Lanie, Maddi, and Cody; one brother, Mearl "Butch" Shively; a special niece, Becky Kirby; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives, and friends. Ilene was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Russell Baker; and three siblings, Dr. Charles Shively, Steven Shively, and Jean Ann Venditti.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 11:00 AM with Rev. Wendell Coning officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to The Animal Adoption Foundation.

