Crane, Lisa Ann



Lisa Ann Crane, age 54, went home to be with her Lord on March 27, 2023. Lisa was born in Hamilton, Ohio to Robert and Carol (Sexton) Long on November 25, 1968. Lisa was preceded in death by both her parents. As a child, Lisa was always a little worker looking for ways to earn money. You could see her out early in the morning riding her bicycle and delivering newspapers. But when she was in High School, she was hired to work at Ft. Hamilton Hospital. She was incredibly excited and proud. She was employed there for 35 years - demonstrating compassion to every patient she encountered. Her loving heart and friendly spirit garnered her many friendships, many of which have been lifelong. On August 27, 1993, Lisa joined her life in marriage to her best friend, Timothy J. Crane. Lisa loved being married. She had a cozy little kitchen and she had fun creating delicious food for them to enjoy together. She had such a passion and talent when it came to decorating their home. She and Tim made many trips to festivals and flea markets to find just the right things to bring to their home. All of those treasures helped create such a warm environment for all to enjoy. Spending time together outside in their yard always made her smile. Planting flowers and mulching the landscape brought her so much joy. Often when they would be in the truck, backing out of the driveway, Lisa would always stretch her neck to get one last peek at all their hard work - and beam with happiness and pride. Their little home on Hermay was like their own small piece of Heaven on Earth. As an overall nature lover, you could also find Lisa with Tim at nearby ponds to fish. They had so much fun as they sat out in the sunshine casting and reeling. They always were eager to get back home at the end of their day to relax in their beautiful back yard. She had so much fun decorating the large barn they had built out back. It looks like an old-fashioned country store - and it is so Lisa indeed. We cannot fail to mention how big Lisa's heart was for animals especially those without homes. She took in numerous kittens over the years, showering them with love. There are two that remain, Yeller and Nemo. Lisa knew that Tim would continue to love and care for them. Along with her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Irene Sexton, as well as many other relatives. Left to treasure her memory are her husband, Timothy Crane, her sister Angie (Toby) Plapp, her beloved nephew Cody (Rosemary) Plapp, her aunt Cindy Walters, her uncle Frank L. Sexton, cousins, Katie Beahr and Abby Walters, her wonderful friend and cousin Sharon Simmons and Debbie Rowland. Lisa leaves many other extended family members as well as her loving friends. The family wants to thank Hospice of Hamilton on Eaton Avenue for the unbelievable care they gave to Lisa. Your compassion made an impression on Lisa's family that will never be forgotten. A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 12 noon at the Millville Avenue Church of God, 1369 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio 45013. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross Millville Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45013 in Lisa's name. "May God Bless You All"

