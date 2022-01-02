CRAIG, Margaret Lou "Peggy"



MARGARET LOU "PEGGY" CRAIG, age 96, of Springfield, passed away of old age on December 26, 2021. She was born in Buffalo, New York,, on April 19, 1925. Peggy moved with her family to Springfield as a youngster and lived in Clark County her entire life. She was a 1944 graduate of Springfield South High School, later studying for her Licensed Practical Nurse Degree at Springfield and Clark County Joint Vocational School. Peggy worked for 26 years at Community Hospital on the maternity floor, where she loved her job. She was also an avid pet owner. She was married to the now deceased Foster Edwin "Sonny" Craig, and together they shared 38 years, and lived all of their married life on Craig Road. Surviving are her three children, Becky of Lake Worth, FL, Bill (Jen Roberts) Craig of Springfield and Dan (Linda) Craig of Morganton, NC; four granddaughters; four great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Wilber W. Reis and Margaret



(Harrison) Reis; husband, Foster E. Craig; sister, Jane (Huber R. Smith); and brother, James W. (Betty) Reis. Per Peggy's request, no formal services will be held and her urn will be buried at Fletcher Chapel Cemetery, Springfield.




