CRAIG, Lisa Danielle



August 9, 1976 - April 25, 2021.



Lisa departed this earthly world and transitioned into eternal life surrounded by her loving family on April 26, 2021. Lisa is preceded in death by



her maternal grandparents,



Frederick & Ruby Craig; cousin, William Quisenberry; father Gary Mooty. Lisa is survived by her daughter, LeAsia & son,



Antonio. She leaves behind her mother, Pamela Craig; aunts & uncles: Gregory (Jane), Cynthia (Bobby), Barry (Mary) & June; her sisters and brothers: Charice, Tierre, Cicely, Chris, Brandon & Cameron; her nephews: Jeffrey & Jeremy; nieces: Nicole Moreland & Iyanna Craig; nephews: JR & Cole, Special Cousins: Tyrone, Lamar, Kielan, Janae, Tenisha and Lil Tyrone; honorary aunts: Janet & Clarissa; honorary cousin: Carla; honorary sisters: Yolanda, LaQuita & LaTosha. A long list of other loving cousins and friends. Walk Through visitation 1-1:45 PM, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at



H. H. Roberts. Private Memorial Services.



