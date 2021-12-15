CRAIG, Karen Kay



"Angel Eyes"



December 16, 1962 - November 5, 2021. Preceded in death by her father, Donald Allen Craig Sr.; mother, Janet Marie Craig; brother, Vincent Steven Craig. She is survived by her grandmother, Susan M. Tillman; only child, Tyann R. Craig; grandchildren she adored, Israel J. Tolbert, Adaya S. Garrett, Ka'Ren D. Garrett; siblings, Eric A. Craig (Joshua Craig, Luz Craig, Gabriel Craig, Nadia Craig); Donald A. and Leslie A. Craig (Erica L. Craig, Donald A. Craig III, Ceira R. Craig); Tracy L. Craig (Gary Kenty, Brandon Brown, Quincy Brown); Timothy R. Craig (Mychal Anthony Oliver);



Michael and Rebecca Craig (Cooper Craig and Bear Craig);



Nathaniel and Dianna Tennant (Cohen Tennant and Naomi Tennant); a host of cousins, aunts and uncles and great-nephews and nieces; Her sister friends, Evelyn Queen, Angela Allshouse, Tina Jones, Debra "DJ" Jones, and Paula Marshall and the LOVE of her MANY amazing friends and co-workers. A celebration of Memorial will be held on Thursday, December 16, 2021, from 3 pm, until 7 pm at A Moment to Remember, 5600 Gender Rd, Canal Winchester 43110. Gifts of love will be accepted at the Memorial Celebration. A Caring



Farewell provided by AFFINITY MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1370 E. Main Street Columbus, Ohio.


