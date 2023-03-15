Crafton, Joan

Crafton (Malato), Joan Therese



Age 87 of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on March 12, 2023. She was born in Chicago, IL, to the late Ida and Eugene Malato. She was also preceded in death by her husband, James Crafton, and siblings Ann, Amalia, Salvatore, Stephen, Joseph, and Marguerite. Joan is survived by children James E. Crafton, Michelle Losekamp, and Cara Williams; grandchildren Katie, Elaine, Jazmine, Mia, Jacob, Sabrina, and Rosetta; and great-grandchildren Iris, Silas, and Sora. Joan studied at the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. She had a long career as a teacher in schools and a liturgy director in churches in Columbus; Cincinnati; Tacoma, WA, where she raised her family; Chicago; and finally Dayton, where she and James retired. She also gave private voice and piano lessons for more than forty years, enriching the lives of so many people. She will be greatly missed. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral service will follow immediately beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to: www.Tobiasfuneralhome.com

