CRAFT, Margaret D.



91, of Springfield, went to her eternal home in heaven on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born August 28, 1930, in New Albany, IN, the daughter of the late Paul and Lucretia DeVore. Margaret was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She retired as a nurse after a total of 60 years of service including Dayton Children's Hospital, Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton and finished her nursing career at Community Mercy Hospice. Margaret was a dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Allen Craft; three brothers; and one sister. Margaret is survived by her children Christopher Craft, Dr. Laura Craft, Timothy Craft, Lisa (Bob) Ivey, Leslie (Max) White, Andy Craft, Lucretia



(Robert) Ofzky and Lizbeth (Pete) Lipker; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5-8pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.trostelchapman.com



