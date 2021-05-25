CRABTREE, Virginia

CRABTREE (Briner),



Virginia "Ginny"



VIRGINIA "GINNY" BRINER CRABTREE, 71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on May 22, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born to the late Charles William (Bill) and



Nancy Briner on October 1, 1949, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Ginny graduated from Oxon Hill High School (Maryland) in 1967 and attended St. Mary's College of Maryland where she met her husband, Mark Crabtree. She married Mark in 1969 and they built a beautiful life together, full of adventure. Ginny is survived by her husband of 51 years, Mark Crabtree of Springfield; her three children, Cyndy (Bill) Pencil, Jacob (Chelsey) Crabtree, and Deana (Brandon) Harris. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Chelsey (Sean) Christensen, Nichole (Andrew) Stahl, Chase



(Samantha) Crabtree, Chance (Cheyane) Wyant, Alexa Wyant, Tanner Pencil, Kadan Harris, and Kolton Harris. In addition to 11 great-grandchildren, Payton, Ross, Jax, Bryson, Braxton, Kade, Kenadee, Enola, Kash, Keegan, and Keller. Two sisters, Cyndy (Bob) DeHenzel of Maryland, Patty White of Lewes, Delaware; two sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Vivian Eidemiller of Warsaw, Indiana, Larry (Jenny) Crabtree, Renita (Shad) Pemberton; many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and a host of friends who were like family. Ginny built a legacy of faith, love, and compassion. She was the epitome of selflessness and humility. She had a passion for art, painting, crafting, gardening, rug hooking, nature, sewing, photography, quilting, and animals. Her intelligence was admirable--a walking encyclopedia of information. Ginny's unconditional love was shown through her endless hugs, birthday cards, and open arms to family, friends, and strangers alike. She spent her life serving others, donating her time and



talents to her community and others abroad. A celebration of Ginny's life will be held on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at North Hampton Community Church. Visitation will be from 10 am-12 pm, followed by a memorial service at 12 pm with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Please consider making donations to North Hampton Community Church in honor of Ginny. "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck". You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.



