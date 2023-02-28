CRABTREE, Harold E.



93, of Moraine, OH, passed away on Feb. 25, 2023. He was born on March 21, 1929, in Scioto Co., OH, to parents Albert and Augusta (Balsiger) Crabtree. Harold was preceded in death by six sisters: Anna, Cora, Violet Caudill, Alta Marie Harris, his twin Carol, and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife Martha (Gahm) Crabtree; children Jerry, Connie Handley, Norman, Karen and Dale; grandchildren, Jacalyn, Kathryn and Chris; four great-grandchildren Autumn, Jessica, Nathan and Madalyn. Harold was a veteran of the US Army during the Korean War, and was retired from Harrison Radiator. Visitation will be held on Thurs., March 2, 2023, from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Graveside service will be held Thurs., at 1:30 pm at Evergreen Cemetery, in West Carrollton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Dayton Humane Society or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton in Harold's memory. Please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for the family.

