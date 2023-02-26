X
CRABLE, Roy

CRABLE, Roy Lamarr

Roy Lamarr Crable (80), passed away February 14, 2023. He retired after 30 years from Ohio Bell/Ameritech.

Preceded in death by parents, Frank and Dorothy Crable, and son, Rodger Lee Crable.

Survived by wife of 57 years, Judy (Laughlin) Crable; daughters, Donna (Rich) Duckmanton and Shari (Steve) Howard; brother Ronald (Gail) Crable; daughter-in-law Elsie (Scerba) Crable, as well as many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.

A "Remembrance Gathering" will be held Sunday, March 5th from 1-3:00pm at VFW, 1237 E Main Street. Family, friends and co-workers are invited to come share a story or memory of him. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Ohio Hospice would be welcome.

