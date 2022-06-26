COYLE, William



William Coyle, also known as Bill Mann, 61, passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2022. He is survived by his parents, Linda and Don Coyle of Enon, his brother, Tim, his four daughters Allie, Maddie, Jordan (Arianna) and Jenny, three grandchildren, Conner, Kinley, and Oakley and many dear family members and friends. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 27, at 6PM at the shelter house located at Beatty Township Firehouse: 2777 Spfld-Xenia Rd., Springfield, OH. Please dress as informal as Bill would, bring a lawn chair/games, and a photo of how you remember the man of many nicknames to add to our family scrapbook. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



