COYLE, James L.



James L. Coyle, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after a long illness.



He was born November 17, 1944, to Robert U. Coyle and Rozella M. Palmer. He is preceded in death by his brother Daniel A. Coyle and a sister Madonna. M. Elliott. He was one of 9 children. He had 3 brothers Robert E. Coyle of Huber Heights, OH, Timothy J. Coyle of Spokane, WA, Thomas A. Coyle of TX, 3 sisters Veronica R. Coyle Caron of Sarasota, FL, Regina A. Coyle Baldwin of Lander, WY, and Kathleen A. Coyle Weidner of Kettering, OH. He attended Chaminade High School.



He had great devotion to the Blessed Mother and a rosary was always in his hand or pocket, (or sometimes on the floor). Jim was a long-time member of St. Helens Catholic Church and chapter of the 3rd order of St. Francis. He served many years as an usher at St. Helens.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Tuesday, August 16 at St. Helens Catholic Church at 605 Granville Pl., Dayton, OH 45431. Rosary at the church begins at 10:30. Viewing will be private. Interment will follow the Mass and will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either Hospice of Dayton, the Heart Association or The National Diabetes Association. Arrangements entrusted to Westbrock Funeral Home, Dayton.

