Coy, Michael

Michael A. Coy, born on August 27, 1947, passed away surrounded by his loving family on January 17, 2025. A cherished husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Michael is remembered for the immense joy that his family brought into his life, particularly his beloved wife of 49 years, Kathy Coy, and their daughter, Beth Truesdale, along with her husband, Jeff. His grandchildren, Riley, Jake, and Peyton, were the light of his life, inspiring him with their energy and laughter even during his illness. Michael proudly served in the United States Air Force, a chapter in his life that added to his character and sense of duty. After his military service, his passion for baseball flourished, becoming a significant part of his identity. He often said that baseball saved his life. His enthusiasm for the game was evident in the extensive collection of baseball cards and memorabilia that he amassed over the years. His friends and family admired his remarkable knowledge of the sport, and he loved sharing stories about baseball with those around him. Michael was an educator and started by teaching job training skills for Montgomery County. He then transitioned to assistant principal at St. Peter Elementary. Michael ended his teaching career by doing substitute teaching. In addition to his immediate family, Michael is survived by his sister, Peggy Parker, and his nieces, Stephanie Scarcella and Natalie (Mike) Friedmann. He leaves behind many more family members and friends who were touched by his warmth and kindness. Special thanks to Pat and Sue Kattz for all their love and support. Michael was preceded in death by his sister, Pam Allen, and his mother, Clara Louise Allen. His legacy will live on through the loving memories held by all who knew him. He will be deeply missed but remembered fondly for the love he shared and the lives he impacted throughout his journey. Family and friends are welcome to gather a celebrate Michael's life from 4:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton, Ohio. A Memorial Mass will be at 10:00am on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Rd., in Huber Heights. Michael will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the American Heart Association. To share a memory of Michael or to leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



