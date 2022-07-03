COX, Shirley

springfield-news-sun logo
Shirley J. Cox, 86, of Monroe, died on June 30, 2022, at Ohio Living, Mt. Pleasant. She was born on February 22, 1936, in Middletown, OH. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Shirley is survived by her husband, Clarence "Ron" Cox; children, Jay (Kelly) Cox of Canton, MI, Donna (Mike) Gomia of Middletown, OH, and Charma (Danny) Rader of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren: Jami (Brandon Murphy) Pack, Michelle Feist, Zach Cox, Chris Feist, Matt (Sharon) Cox and Stephanie Cox; great-grandchildren: Mia, Ethan and Madeline; brother, Jerry (Joan) Craft; sister, Melody Dunn; brother-in-law, Steve Cox. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gladys Van Buskirk and father, Ishmael Craft. Funeral Service will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at 1:00pm at Woodside Cemetery Chapel, 1401 Woodside Blvd., Middletown, OH 45044 with Dr. Dan Flory officiating.Entombment will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at


