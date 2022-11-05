COX, Richard Lynn "Rick"



Age 67, of West Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022. He was born September 19, 1955, in Dayton, OH, to the late Noble and Queenie Cox. He graduated from Miamisburg High School class of 1974. Rick was a retired elevator mechanic and was a local union member. His passions included playing his conga drums in many bands, playing poker with family and friends, and target shooting. The highlight of his life was his wife and their family. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Judy Cox; daughters, Amanda Anne (Tom) Lewis, Victoria "Tori" (Doug) Waffen, Amanda Lynn (Steve) Howard, and Stephanie Cox; 13 grandchildren, Connor, Austin, Aspen, Bradley (Katie), Alec, Kylee, Rebecca, Kennedy, Emily, Jack, Emerson, Katie, and Joseph; sisters, Patty (Don) Ashford, Mary Jo (Jon) Holp, and Judy Lewis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Noble "Bimbo" or "Bo" Cox; brother-in-law, Dave Lewis; and great-nephew, Charles "Chuckie" Milton Kincaid. A Celebration of Life will begin at 5:00 PM, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at Bennett's Publical, 67 S. Main St., Miamisburg. Contributions in Rick's memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Children's Dyslexia Center of Dayton. Condolences may be shared at



