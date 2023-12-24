Cox, Raymond J



Age 98, of Brookville, OH, passed away on December 17, 2023 in Georgia. He is survived by sons, Larry and Gary. Visitation will be on December 27, 2023 at Brookville Trinity Lutheran Church from 1011 a.m. with the service to follow at 11. Information and Email condolences may be left by visiting www.gilbert-fellers.com.



