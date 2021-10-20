springfield-news-sun logo
COX, Opal

COX, Opal Alene

87, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Springfield, died Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Florida. She was born February 15, 1934, in Lucasville, OH, to Charley and Lula Mae (Ash) Burchett. She was a member of Hillside Church of God and worked in the credit department for Community Hospital, retiring in 1994. Survivors

include three children and spouses, Glenda (Steven) Poland, James (Connie) Cox Jr., and John (Sue Hawkins) Cox; 4 grandchildren, Diana (Ken) Morris, Mandi Pierson, Katrina Cox and Jack Cox; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Burchett; and numerous

nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her

husband, James W. in 2012, sisters, Hazel Cubbage, Zelma Wayman, Joanne Moschello and Melva Gravitt; brothers,

Robert and Billy Burchett. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Terry McKinney officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Glen

Haven Memorial Gardens.

