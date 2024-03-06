Cox, Larry E



COX, Larry Edward Sr., age 72, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, February 17, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 25, 1951 to Pauline and Roscoe Cox. Larry loved God and was a member of the Calvary Christian Center, was a hard worker at Champion Paper Mills for over forty years, avid fisherman, had a great affection for dogs, preferred to only ride Harley Davidson motorcycles.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Brenda Jackson.



Larry is survived by his wife of fifty one year's Carolyn A. Cox; daughter, Nancy J. Cox (Donald); son, Larry E. Cox Jr. (Lyndsey); grandchildren, Samantha, Cody, Gage, Gavin; great-grandchildren Tristan, Aydan, Arianna; brother's, Roscoe Cox Jr., Joe Cox (Brenda), Carl Cox, Paul Cox (Jeanette), Jeff Cox (Becky). He will be loved and cherished by a host of family and friends.



Memorial visitation will be held on March 8, 2024 from 10:00 am until memorial funeral services at noon at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Pastor Diane Mullins will be officiating.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Cox family.



