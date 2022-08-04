COX, Jean Ann



Jean Ann Cox, 69, of Huber Heights, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, July 27 in Columbus. Jean was born September 25, 1952, in Warsaw, IN, to the late Leonard D. and Esther Adaline "Butch" (nee Palmer) Sellers, also preceding her in death was her beloved husband David Allen Cox in 2016. Jean leaves to cherish her memory, daughters Laurie (Johnny) Peacock, Kelly (Joe) Nguyen, grandchildren Lily, Atticus and Evie Him-Peacock, Bexley and Albany Nguyen. Also surviving are her sister Patricia (Pat) Hermsen of WI, brother Mike (Dianna) Sellers of IN, special friend M. J. Durst, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jean was a 1970 graduate of Pierceton High School, Pierceton, IN, she earned her undergrad degree from Purdue University and her Masters in Education from the University of Dayton. She was an educator in work and family life and then transitioned to high school counselor at Springfield South High School. She was also a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church.



There will be a gathering of family and friends, at Tobias Funeral Home, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio, Saturday, August 6, 2022, starting at 10:00 am, followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 am with Pastor Bonnie Loudner of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church presiding. Jean will be buried next to her beloved David in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, New Carlisle, Ohio. To share a memory or leave a special message for her family, please visit:



