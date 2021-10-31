COX, Howard F.



72, of Trenton, passed Oct. 27, 2021, at his residence. Born July 27, 1949, in West Liberty, KY, to Mattie E. (Perry) and H. B. Cox, he moved to Ohio at 11 years of age. Howard served in the Army during Vietnam. Survived by wife of 50 years,



Brenda; two children, Justin Cox and Jaime Baber; two grandsons, Evan Baber and Logan Baber and extended family and friends. The family is honoring his request for no services.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, Middletown, Ohio.

