COX, GARY DUANE
COX, Gary Duane, age 76, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Friday, September 8, 2023 at his residence. Visitation will be Friday, September 15, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Edgewood Baptist Church, 1010 West State St.., Trenton, Ohio 45067, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Keith Risner officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park with Military Honors by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio with Military Honor by the Middletown Combined Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 218, 116 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. His complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com
Funeral Home Information
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral