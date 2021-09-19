COX, Dianne L.



Dianne L. Cox, 69, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center.



Dianne was born March 6, 1952, in Springfield, Ohio. She retired from Community Hospital as a Registered Nurse. Dianne enjoyed baking, bird watching, crafts, sewing, quilting and helping her family style their hair. But most of all, she loved spending time with her family.



Dianne is survived by: her husband, David Cox; children, Kristie (Mike) Rayburn and Daniel David (Allison) Cox; grandchildren, Ashley (Mike) Blevins, Justin and Dalton Rayburn, Alyssa and Michael Holland and Weston Cox; siblings, Tom (Sharon) Pauly, Jerry (Gerard) Pauly-Jones, Jan Knox, Carol Parker, Sandy (Alan) Hull; sister-in-law, Diane M. Cox as well as several nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Mary Catherine (Horstman) Pauly; brother, Ron Pauly and brother-in-law, Ed Cox.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, in the funeral home with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating.



Burial will follow in OakDale Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to any local animal shelter of the donor's choice.



