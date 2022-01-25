COX, Barbara Jean



Heaven welcomed Barbara Jean Cox (nee Barnett) of Vandalia, who passed peacefully on January 22, 2022. Barbara celebrated her 90th birthday with family and friends in



October. She was a devoted and loving mother to three



children Glen Cox (Jan), Glendia Copp (Doug), and Greg Cox; grandmother to Kim Koterba (Dan), Allie Fischer (Ross), David Copp (Sarah),



Shelly Frank (Ryan), and Adam Cox (Gina); and great-grandmother to Lily, Danny, Gus, Elly, Daisy, Sam, Titus, Kate, Will, Luke, Anderson, Rocco, and Luca. She leaves behind a loving, devoted companion of nine years, Don Stockslager. Visitation will be at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH 45377, on Friday, January 28, 2022, from 12:30-2 p.m. with funeral services following immediately at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. Burial will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Vandalia Senior Center, 21 Tionda Drive S., Vandalia, Ohio 45377.

