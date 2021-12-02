COWGILL, Brenda Kay



Age 67, of Middletown, passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at Atrium Medical



Center. Brenda was born July 27, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, and lived in the Miami Valley area all her life. She devoted her life to raising her family as a single mom and taking care of individuals with mental and physical disabilities. She enjoyed knitting, stitching and cooking. Preceding her in death were her parents, Lowell Jackson; her mother, Mildred (Popp) Jackson; her step-mother, Clara Jackson; her husband, John Cowgill on December 8, 2012; three brothers, Gilbert Jackson, John Jackson and Lowell E. Jackson; and one sister, Julie Ann Jackson. She is survived by two sons, Anthony (Holly) Napier and Kenneth (Tina) Napier; three brothers, Bob (Glora) Jackson, Victor (Sherri) Jackson and Frank Jackson; one sister, Victoria (Ted) Lovell; one step-brother, Steve Stivers; two step-sisters, Sandy (Ron) Greene and Sally (Jim) Teague; one sister-in-law, Sherry Jackson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Private services at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure.


