COUSIN, Gary O.



Age 64, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 1, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center, Kettering, Ohio. Gary was born February 1, 1958, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended Jefferson Township High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1976. He was a proud member of both the Jefferson Broncos High School football team and marching band. Post high school graduation, Gary attended the Ohio State University as an Art major. He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis and Gladys Cousin; sister, Robin Cousin Walton; grandparents, John and Jennie Cousin and James and Elvira Coley; aunts, Lucille Thompson, Mary Richardson, Ernestine Coley, Beatrice Dolphin, Daisy Coley and Jacqueline Lewis. Gary leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Roslyn Cousin Bolden; nephew, Justin A. Bolden; great-nephew, Tristan A. Bolden, all of Dayton; his aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Wednesday, May 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.

