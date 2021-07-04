COTTER, Jerry L.



Jerry L. Cotter, 82, of Springfield, went to be with the Lord on July 1st, 2021. He was born on July 27th, 1938, in Springfield to the late John L. and Harriett (Getz) Cotter. Following high school, he earned a degree in Mechanical Engineering through the University of Cincinnati and retired from Navistar after 40 years of service. Jerry was very involved with the Hillside Church of God where he attended most of his life. He loved carpentry and while he worked hard at perfecting his craft, considered it a hobby. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Virginia (Engle) Cotter, children: Cheryl (Randall) Green, Deanna McCarrier, Krista Valdes Zamora, and Kara Sanders; grandchildren: Talor (Carmen) Green, Danae' (Tyler) Gordin, Beth (Elias) Acta,



Hanna McCarrier, Ian McCarrier, Natalia Valdes Zamora, Citlalli Valdes' Zamora, and Druw Sanders; great-grandchildren: Bralyn Gordin, Elliannah Gordin, Selah Gordin, Jeremiah Gordin, Adrian Acta, and soon to join the family "baby boy" Green; brother, Jim (Linda) Cotter, sisters: Connie (Lamar)



Curtis, and Rita (Mark) Naill, sister-in-law, Karen Wynn and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Brian McCarrier. A celebration of his faith and life will be held on Wednesday, July 7th at 1:00pm at Hillside Ave Church of God, 2021 Hillside Ave., Springfield with live streaming through Littleton & Rue's Facebook page beginning at the time of service. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Ferncliff Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his memory to the Hillside Ave Church of God Memorial Fund. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com



