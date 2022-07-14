springfield-news-sun logo
CORY, Sherrie

Obituaries
CORY, Sherrie

On July 11, 2022, the world lost a cherished and special woman, Sherrie Cory. Her Celebration of Life will be held at Routsong in Kettering, Ohio, on Saturday, July 16 at 4:00 p.m., and visitation will be held from 3:00pm-4:00pm. The service may be attended on Routsong Funeral Home's YouTube page. For complete condolences, remembrances, and instructions on how to attend her Celebration of Life online, please visit


Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

http://www.routsong.com

