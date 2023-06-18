Corson, Lawrence "Larry" Michael



CORSON, Lawrence "Larry" Michael, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 16th at the age of 72. He will be dearly missed by his wife Rebecca of 11 years, as well as his daughter Amy and his son David (Andreia). A public visitation will be held at Routsong of Kettering (2100 E Stroop Rd) on Wednesday June 21 from 2:00PM-3:00PM, immediately followed by a service. The family will always be grateful to Hospice of Dayton for helping him find peace in his final days. A full obituary can be found at https://www.routsong.com/obituaries.



