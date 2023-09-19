Corrieri, Janet Rita



Janet Rita Corrieri, age 93 of Tipp City. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on July 11, 1930 the daughter of Ambrose & Myrtle (Woolums) Trimbach. Rita grew up in an old farmhouse on Taylorsville Road, Huber Heights, Ohio. Later the house became the Duck Pond Gift Shop and then the Candlebox. She started the business when she retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base after 30 years as a secretary at the Dental Office. The shop closed in 2005 when Janet moved to Tipp City to live with her daughter and son-in-law.



She is survived by her daughter and sonin-law Deborah and Byron Mott; son Michael Corrieri; grandchildren Tiffany Mott and Rose Golden; niece Beth Mills and nephew Kyle Mills.



She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Shirley Trimbach Mills and her nephew Dewey Mills. Janet made many friends along her journey. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Miami County, especially nurse Kelly, and the staff at Piqua Manor for all their care and concern during this difficult time.



A private burial will be held at Dayton Memorial Park, Dayton. Services have been entrusted to the Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.





