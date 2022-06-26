CORPSTEIN, Bob

CORPSTEIN, Robert



"Bob"



Robert "Bob" Corpstein, 83, of Kettering, OH, passed away on June 10, 2022. He is preceded in death by his mother Marie (Klump) Corpstein and his sister Nikki Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Mary (Scherer) and his children Suzanne Stewart (Patrick), Catherine, and Robert (Tina Dudzinski); his grandchildren Lauren Eades (Joshua), James Stewart (fiancé Christina Cherry) and Ella Corpstein; his great-grandchildren Addyson and Olivia Eades. Bob was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church and spent his life as a faithful caregiver to his family and those in need. There will be a funeral mass on July 7th at 11:00am at St. Francis of Assisi church in Centerville, Ohio, and a celebration luncheon immediately following in the church Friendship Hall.

