Coron, Ira "Ike"



January 7, 1929  February 19, 2024



Born in New York City, Ike had an adventurous and accomplished life. Upon graduating West Point in 1954 he was stationed in California and in 1957 he relocated with his wife Marsha (Matusoff), to Dayton to pursue his engineering career. He joined Globe Industries/TRW, and after many years transferred to their headquarters in Los Angeles.



He loved traveling the world, playing tennis well into his eighties, and enjoying the accomplishments and growth of his children and grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife Marsha of 68 years, his children Nancy Coron Anding, (Keith), Diane Coron Koziel, and Robert Coron, (Brenna), and his four grandchildren; Lexie, Will, Olivia and Lyla.



Ike's last wishes were ones of gratitude. Donations in his memory can be made to the Lupus Research Alliance, the West Point Jewish Chapel Fund, or an organization of your choice.



