CORNWELL, Robin



59, of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on May 12, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on April 18, 1963 to the late Robert and Sandra Rau. Robin is survived by children Sandy (Brandon) Griesheimer, Sara (Brian) Cornwell, and Kevin (Lisa) Cornwell; husband Ronald Cornwell; grandchildren Kristi Russell, Mason Wagner, Colton Wagner; great-granddaughter Ameliya Robin Ray Agnor;



sister Cindy (Nick) Thaxton; brother Tom Rau; and life long friends Dean and Holly Byrd. Robin owned and operated The Fruit Stand in Beavercreek for over 30 years. She was beloved by her residents and coworkers at St. Leonard Retirement Community. Robin enjoyed trips to the casino and Nascar races. She loved going camping with family and friends.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 Kettering Blvd.,



Kettering, Ohio 45439. Visitation will begin at 10 AM on Thursday. Robin will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery.

