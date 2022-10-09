CORNETTE, Betty Louise



Betty Louise Cornette, age 83, of Bellbrook, passed away on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022, surrounded by family.



She was on born May 2nd, 1939, to Thomas and Zula (Isaacs) Loveless in Somerset, KY. Betty was an extremely talented organist and pianist. She worked for many years as both a Secretary and an Organist for Bellbrook Presbyterian Church, was a gifted accompanist and sight-reader, and especially enjoyed playing and singing the hymn "I Danced in the Morning." Her love of music also led her to enjoy square dancing with her husband, Tom Cornette.



Betty was also a fantastic cook, even though she had very few written recipes. She especially loved sweets and was known for her homemade brownies, chocolate chip cookies, chocolate fudge, and lemon meringue pie. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Gatlinburg, Clearwater Beach in Florida, and Myrtle Beach. She enjoyed the shopping and the eating out, with her favorites being Peddler Steakhouse and Log Cabin Pancake House. She enjoyed reading true crime stories and mysteries, doing cross stitch and needlework, the neighborhood bowling league, and the company of her Yorkies, Princess and Miss Molly.



Betty was passionate, friendly, and outgoing. She cared deeply about her family and her faith, and lived her life accordingly. She will be missed and remembered by her daughter Lisa (Tom) Graham, son Kenneth Matheny, 2 grandsons, and 1 great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Zula Loveless, husband Thomas Cornette, son Gerald Thomas "Tom" Matheny, and her sister Ruth Godby.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share memories with friends and family during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Sunday, October 9th, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held on Monday, October 5th, 2022, at Bellbrook Presbyterian Church (72 W. Franklin, Bellbrook, OH 45305), with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to SICSA (online at https://www.sicsa.org/give/) or the Humane Society of Greater Dayton (online at https://hsdayton.org/get-involved/donate/). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture of Betty at



