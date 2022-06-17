springfield-news-sun logo
CORNETT, Nola

CORNETT, Nola M.

Age 92, formerly of Okeana, Ohio, passed away on June 14, 2022. She was born on August 5, 1929, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Lee and Eleanor (Schwenker) Kempf. Nola was a member of St. Aloysius Church and served as treasurer of the Catholic Order of Foresters for many years. She is

survived by three nieces;

Martha (Doug) Tillson, JR (Al) Bedel and Sandra (Bruce)

Stoker and step-granddaughter, Michelle Denny. She was

preceded in death by her first husband, Frederick "Don" Roof and her second husband, Michael Cornett. Visitation will be held at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 3350 Chapel Road, Shandon, OH, on Tuesday, June 21 from 1:30 until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 PM with burial to follow in Crown Hill Memorial Park.


Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

