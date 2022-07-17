CORNETT, David L.



David L. Cornett, age 73 of West Carrollton, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 5, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of the late John and Mary Jane (Straub) Cornett. David honorably served his country as a Tech. Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1972, then joining the Air Force Reserves retiring after 20 years of service. David was a retired employee of General Motors with 32 years of service. He attended the Christian Life Center Assembly of God and was a member of the VFW Post #3438, West Carrollton. Preceded in death by his brother John Cornett. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley (Lindon) Cornett, his 4 daughters Erica Hamm and husband Gary, Samantha Spenny and husband Craig, Elizabeth Cornett, and Sarah Taylor and husband Jason, his stepson Anthony Brannon, his 2 brothers Michael and Dana Cornett and their wives, 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Jon Gibson officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. If so, desired memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 2000 Allbrook Dr., Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio 45433, Help DAV - Donate Today - Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Mr. Cornett's memory. A graveside committal service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, at the Dayton National Cemetery with Full Military Honors. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. David L. Cornett, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

