CORNELL, Sandra Lee

Sandra Lee Cornell, 76, of Springfield, passed away after a brief illness due to COVID complications on Thursday, October 14, 2021. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on June 11, 1945, the daughter of Warren E. and Mary A. (Dunn) Bellamy.

Sandra loved horses, cats and dogs. Sandra loved to shop, go to garage sales and play games on Facebook. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Walter M. Cornell; beloved dog, Wolfie; her children: Walter M. Cornell II, Kimberly L. Bryan and Brandy Sheikh (Jason); a sister, Darlene Woodhouse; grandchildren: Rachel, Stephanie, Laura (Josh), Charity (Branden), Crystal, Brittany, Travis and Tristan; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. Sandra is preceded in death by her parents; great-grandchildren: Bonnie and Robert. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 19th, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, October 20th at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at


www.littletonandrue.com



