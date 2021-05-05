X

CORN, Gloria

CORN, Gloria Jean

11/18/1949 – 4/23/2021

Born in St. Mary's, Pennsylvania, Gloria was the daughter of Joseph and Florence (Kronenwetter) Geci. She graduated from Elk County Christian High School in 1967. Gloria married Duane Corn II on May 20, 1971, and settled in Middletown, where she and her husband raised their daughter. Gloria moved to Charlotte, NC, in 1996. Gloria is survived by her daughter, Cristie (Tom) Riley and granddaughter, Morgan

Riley. Notes of condolence may be directed to Cristie Riley, 5500 Bellerive Ct., Charlotte, NC 28277.

