CORN, Duane

CORN II, Duane Thomas

Duane, 75, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his home in Charlotte, NC. Born March 4, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, Duane was the son of Duane and Darline (Hall) Corn.

Following graduation from Middletown High School in 1964, he attended The Ohio State University. Duane then served in the United States

Marine Corps during the

Vietnam Conflict. Following his military service he returned to Middletown where he was employed in I.T. at ARMCO Steel/A.K. Steel meanwhile completing his degrees at Antioch University. Duane joined I.B.M. and served in their Global Services Division in Akron, OH, Raleigh, NC, and finally

Charlotte, NC, where he and his family retired.

Duane is survived by his wife Gloria; daughter Cristie (Tom) Riley and granddaughter Morgan Riley; sisters Barbara Cash (Wallace) and Becky Ballard; and brother Dwight Corn.

Notes of condolence may be directed to Cristie Riley, 5500 Bellerive Ct., Charlotte, NC 28277.

