CORLE, Marilyn J.



83, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Forest Glen Health Campus. She was born in Springfield, Ohio, on September 16, 1937, to the late Donald Casey and Esther Lillian Nunnally. She was a 1955 graduate of Springfield High School and a 1966 graduate of Wittenberg University.



Marilyn taught in the Springfield City School District for 43 years, beginning her career at Warder Park Elementary as a fifth-grade teacher and retired from Roosevelt Junior High school. She was dedicated, caring, but tough as a teacher and fostered excellence in her students. She wanted them to be successful not only in school but in life. After retirement,



because of her passion for educating young people, she



continued to substitute teach. In 1985 she received the Springfield City Schools Exemplary Teacher Award recognizing "her infectious enthusiasm for teaching."



Marilyn was creative and her talents were apparent in both her career and her hobbies. Many students have reminisced about the Roosevelt talent shows and the American history presidents projects with decorated pumpkins. She and



husband Ron owned C & M Ceramics for 25 years. They loved to travel, especially cruises, and enjoyed fishing, camping, swimming, Cedar Point and the many family trips to



Put-in-Bay. Family was always first in her eyes.



Marilyn was a member of Oakland Presbyterian Church and Alpha Xi Delta sorority. She volunteered for Kenton Ridge High School Boosters, particularly with the Touch of Gold, and announced Kenton Ridge and Roosevelt Middle School girls' basketball games for several years. She almost got into an



argument at a Roosevelt girls basketball game official when he told her to keep the clock running because it was "just a girl's game." She was always an advocate for raising strong women.



She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include the love of her life for 63 years, Ronald A. Corle and her sister Carolyn Kay (Jim) Hudson. She is also survived by children Pam (Rick) Bennett, Doug (Sally) Corle, Penny Jo (Kevin) Reynolds, and Polly (Steve) Angel; grandchildren – Allison (Tyler) Elliott, Stephanie (Tyler) Ledford, Ricky (Kayla) Bennett, Kelsey (Ryan) Carpenter, Lydia Corle, Cassidy (Luke) Brill, Carson Corle, Curt (Allison) Corle, and Jonathon and Joseph Reynolds; great-grandchildren – Emerson, Lyla, Easton, Larkin, Colt, Kip,



Camille, and Natalie; and 3 nephews and several great-nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus and Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care and kindness.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021, from 4:30- 7:30 p.m. at Ferncliff Cemetery Chapel, 501 W. McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio 45504. A funeral service will be held at the chapel on Friday, July 2, at 2:30 p.m. with the family receiving visitors a half hour prior. Reverend Steve Hess will officiate. Burial will follow in Ferncliff



Cemetery and Arboretum.



Condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org



Donations in her memory may be made to keep flowers blooming to the Snyder Park Gardens and Arboretum Fund at the Springfield Foundation, 333 N. Limestone St., Suite 201, Springfield, OH, 45503.



