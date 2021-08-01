COREY, Guy Stalbird



GUY STALBIRD COREY, 65, a long-time resident of Whispering Pines, Springfield, passed away at Takoda Trails, Fairfield on Sunday evening, July 25, 2021. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on May 23, 1956, the son of the late Robert and Joan (Riley) Corey. Guy will be lovingly remembered for his



curious mind and sense of |humor, his enjoyment of magazines and snacks, and his dislike for the outdoors. He was deeply loved and will be missed by his siblings, Candace Cook of Cincinnati, Cassandra (Tim) Neutzling of Morrow, Ohio, and Wesley Corey of Ashland, Oregon; nieces, Kim, Amy and Julie Corey; and his extended family, friends and caregivers at Whispering Pines and Takoda Trails. At this time, no services will be observed. The LITTLETON and RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may share memories and express



