CORDLE, Max E.



91 of Springfield, passed away November 26, 2021, in his home. He was born July 18, 1930, in Somerford, Ohio, where he spent most of his



early years. Max served our country in the United States



Army and was also a dairy farmer. He became a Township Trustee, president of Madison County Trustees and Clerk Association in Somerford, Ohio. In the early 1960's, Max moved to Springfield, Ohio, where he worked 20 years for the Ohio Thermometer. He obtained the position of plant superintendent while working there. Max joined the Springfield Jaycees, becoming president and was even voted one of five outstanding Jaycee presidents of Ohio Jaycees. Throughout the years Max worked for various Republican candidates. He was a member of the Clark County Republican Party as well as the Men's and Women's Republican Party for the past 60 years. When the elections came around Max was a prescient poll worker for 18 years. Max also served as Board of Director for the Clark County Board of elections. He served as



president of the Clark County Central Committee for 12 years. In 1970 till 1973, Max was Springfield City Commissioner and Vice Mayor from 1972 till 1973. Max worked 18 years for



William Bayley Co. and became an Engineer Manager. After 38 years of manufacturing, Max started a career as a realtor with Springfield Realtors. He served as president and treasurer while he was there until 2001 when he retired.



He is survived by his son Chad Cordle and wife Dawn, the love of his life Karen Lynn Billet, and her kids: Tina and husband Gentry Marsh, Howard and wife Susan West and grandkids and "grandpuppies."



At Max's request, his body was donated to Wright State University. A memorial celebration of his life will be held on Friday, December 3rd, at 3:00p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held 2-3:00 p.m. prior to services. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the Wright State University Anatomical Gift



Program. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com.



