CORDES, Don



Don passed away peacefully after living a very full life. In his 82 trips around the sun, he married his best friend and love of his life, Bonnie Cordes. He was the proud father of two children, D. Keith Cordes, and Karen (Cordes) Swabb. Don was equally as proud of this three grandchildren, Ricky Swabb, Matthew Swabb and Emma Swabb and was excited to be welcoming Emma's Fiancé, Alex Myers, officially to the family this fall. Don held a special place in his heart for Rick Swabb who will always be a part of the family. Don is also survived by his brother, Bernard Cordes of CA.



We wish to celebrate Don with stories, friends, and his favorite sweets on February 19, 2023, at Studio 201 on Market Street in Brookville. We invite anyone who knew Don or our family to come and spend time celebrating a life well lived. This Celebration will be held from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Don specifically requested that anyone who wishes to do something in his honor, please send a donation to your charity of choice. That is what made him happy.

