CORDELL, Patricia Ann "Pat"



Patricia Ann "Pat" Cordell 74, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 31, 2021, in Mercy Health Urbana Hospital.



Pat was born May 17, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio. She graduated from Triad High School in 1965. Pat was a medical assistant for Ohio Masonic Home for 29 years, she then worked as office manager at Dr. Snorf's office in Springfield and finally retired from Dr. Guehl's office.



She was an active and devoted member of Woodstock Freewill Baptist Church. She served in many areas of the church: singing in the choir, clerk, youth director, Sunday school teacher to name a few.



She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Leonard Cordell; her sisters, Becky (James) Shearer and Helen (Jim) Howard; sister-in-law, Vicki Culp along with numerous nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents, John Lloyd Culp and Pauline Mae (Rhyan) and Paul Burks and by her siblings, John Culp, Jim Culp and Sandra Hayes.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, in the Woodstook Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Carl Hartman officiating.



Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park Springfield, Ohio.



Memorial contributions are respectfully requested to Ohio's Hospice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com