CORCORAN, Steven Patrick

61, of Springfield, passed away February 1, 2022, at The Laurels of Norworth, Worthington. Born September 18, 1960, son of Everett and Leona Corcoran, Steve is survived by brothers Tom, Bob and David, their spouses and families. Dearest to his heart are Jessica, Kyle, Rowan and Archie Donovan. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother Chris. Steve loved sports, outdoors, being with his dear close friends, the Beatles, Buckeyes and Brian!

A Celebration of Steve's Life will be held at a later date.

