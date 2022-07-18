CORBIN, Zachariah Kevin



Zachariah Kevin Corbin, went to be with Lord in the early morning hours of July 12, 2022, at his mother's home in Muncie, Indiana. Born 6lb 8oz on June 25, 1985, Zach was an old soul that entered this world as a beautiful baby boy to the parents of Sandina and Kevin Corbin at Middletown Regional Hospital in Middletown, Ohio. He was loved by everyone immediately! Always a curious mind, Zach absorbed the world around him. He never much liked school but loved learning. Maybe because, as one of his best friends put it, he was "gifted… a real life Will Hunting." He went to John XXIII as a kid, went to Middletown Middle School, and then attended both Middletown High School in Ohio and Yorktown High School in Indiana, finally obtaining a GED from the Muncie Area Career Center in 2003. Not a college type guy, he chose rather to take the career path. As a result, Zach was a master of all areas regarding hazmat damage, trauma and crime scene restoration. He worked with Hays and Sons for over 8 years as the Senior Field Coordinator for the Cincinnati office. He was a Triple Master of Fire, Water, and Textile Restoration, with many other certifications to his credit. But his passions were music, physics, linguistics, math, and his family (including the friends that were such like family.) "If he took an interest in you he was your biggest fan, your most outspoken cheerleader, your go-to guy. Intelligent beyond the norm, witty, sarcastic, serious, fun-loving, gentle – he embodied it all. Loving others with kindness and respect for each individual and their uniquenesses, Zach was a true friend and champion of everyone he knew and loved. Zachariah is survived by his mother, Sandina Rivizzino Corbin Short and step-father James A Short, Jr; his father Walter Kevin Corbin and step-mother Sherry Corbin; his sisters: Stasha Rae Corbin of Paducah, KY, and Julia Grace Short of Muncie, IN; his beloved nieces and nephews Victoria Janae' Wheeler, DaeLeon Vincent Wheeler, Amarah Angel Bell, and Areian Demetrius Bell, all of Paducah, KY, and a host of family and friends that love him greatly, and his dog, Marlee Mae. Zach was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents - Dr. Vincent and Jean Rivizzino, and paternal grandparents - Walter and Bonnie Corbin, and his step-grandfathers - David Duncan and James A. Short, Sr., as well as his dog, Maddie Mae. A service will take place at Wilson-Schramm- Spaulding Funeral Home in Middletown, OH, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at 7pm, with visitation preceding the service from 5pm - 7pm. A Celebration of Life will then take place in Muncie on Thursday, July 21st. The family would also like to thank Ballard & Sons Funeral Home in Daleville, IN, and Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle, IN, for their compassionate assistance in the preparation of Zach for his



services.

