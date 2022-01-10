CORBIN, Anna Marie



Anna Marie Corbin, age 57, of Warrenton, MO, passed away January 5, 2022, while visiting family in Ohio.



Anna Marie was born January 26, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to Joe Majercak and Linda Tipton. She was an active Red Cross nurse working on her doctorate; she enjoyed motorcycle riding; showing her cat Vortex, the rush of a great rollercoaster, and loved spending time with her daughter and grandchildren.



Surviving are her parents, Linda Tipton and Joe Majercak; husband, Paul Corbin; daughter, Kylea Frei; grandchildren, Cora Frei and Weston Frei; brothers, Joseph Tipton, Kenneth J. Majercak, David W. Majercak, Thomas A. Majercak, and



Jimmie Tipton; sisters, Tonia S. Banks, Nadine Queener, Racheal J. Aytes, Angela M. Majercak, Chrystal L. Centers,



Linda Scott, Jamie Benny, Debbie Tipton, and Brenda Witwer; and her cats, Torcon and Vortex.



Anna Marie was preceded in death by her grandparents, Annabelle and Joseph Majercak; and siblings, Tali E. Bauer and Jeff Tipton.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Wednesday, January 13, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave. Dayton, Ohio. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio.



Calling hours will be observed from 5 to 7 P.M. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Tobias Funeral Home.



Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio.



