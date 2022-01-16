CORBETT, Gerald A. "Jerry"



Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, January 21, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike, with Pastor Jay McMillen officiating. Interment Centerville Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home. (Masks are required) The family would like to thank, The Hospice of Dayton and Drs. Sukir and Kitren Sinnathamby for the care they provided to Jerry.

